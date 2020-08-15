Annie – “Dark Hearts”

Norwegian pop singer Annie is returning soon with Dark Hearts, her first full-length album in 11 years. We’ve already heard singles “American Cars” and “The Bomb,” and now she’s sharing the record’s title track.

“It’s an inquiry into family relations … and the ongoing question heredity and environment,” Annie says in a statement. “If you always end up in trouble … is it related to your family and the past, or is it simply because you always make fucked up choices … no matter what, it’s got the bass.”

“We can’t escape who we are,” Annie sings over the pulsing track. Listen to it below.

The self-released Dark Hearts is out 10/16.