Bill Callahan – “Cowboy”

We’re a couple weeks out from the release of Bill Callahan’s new album, Gold Record, which means that the summer of Callahan is soon coming to end. Since announcing his Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest follow-up back in June, Callahan has shared a new song from it every Monday.

Today, we’re getting track 8 from the 10 track album, “Cowboy,” which starts off with some whistling as Callahan plays the role of cowboy: “Well, I’ve been living like a cowboy/ On the late, late movie,” he sings. “All I need is whisky, water, tortilla, and beans/ And buffalo meat, one time a week/ And give me some loving/ When I come to town.”

Listen below.

<a href="http://billcallahan.bandcamp.com/album/gold-record" target="_blank">Gold Record by Bill Callahan</a>

Gold Record is out 9/4 via Drag City.