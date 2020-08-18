Jack White Is Auctioning White Stripes Memorabilia, Guitars, Chandeliers

Jack White’s Third Man Records is auctioning off gear, memorabilia, and stage equipment from the label’s archives. Lots include a signed guitar from Wanda Jackson, bicycles designed by Paul Frank, instruments and props from White Stripes and Dead Weather music videos, and two chandeliers that are both advertised as “Possibly The Greatest Chandelier Ever Made.” Check it all out here; a portion of the proceeds will go to MusiCares, the John Peel Centre, Gideon’s Army, and the Detroit Phoenix Center.

#ThirdManRecords is excited to announce an online auction featuring one-of-a-kind items from label archives, taking place Aug. 26 at 9am CST to Aug. 30 at 9pm CST. Proceeds will go to John Peel Centre, Gideon's Army, Detroit Phoenix Center. See items here: https://t.co/LHPcICgJ3Z pic.twitter.com/SlUM6YwD5d — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) August 18, 2020