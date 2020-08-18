Watch Phoebe Bridgers Play “ICU” And “Halloween” In The LA Coliseum

In March, just before the pandemic caused the total shutdown of virtually all live music, Phoebe Bridgers played a stadium show. Sort of. As The FADER points out, Bridgers took part in 50on50, a series where musicians play to tiny crowds in huge spaces. Bridgers and her band performed for 50 people at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — where she recently filmed her “I Know The End” video — and videos from that performance have just appeared on the internet.

In the artfully shot clips, Bridgers since “ICU” and “Halloween,” two of the songs from her excellent new album Punisher, which was still a few months away from release at the time. For “ICU,” Bridgers, her band, and her audience are all up in the stands of the stadium. For “Halloween,” they’re down in the locker rooms.

According to The FADER, this was the first time that Bridgers had played these two songs in front of an audience. Hopefully it won’t be the last! Watch the performances below.

Punisher is out now on Dead Oceans. Read our feature on Bridgers here.