Watch Regina Spektor Perform Her 2002 Track “Prisoners” With A Dancer On Colbert

Regina Spektor has been off-cycle for a while now. Her most recent full-length was 2016’s Remember Us To Life. She has put out a few one-offs (mostly for movie/TV soundtracks) since then, and did a Broadway residency last year, but otherwise has been mostly off the grid.

But last night she popped up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform “Prisoners,” a track from her 2002 album Songs. (A couple years ago, she also went on Colbert to perform “Samson, which first appeared on the same album. Maybe Colbert is just really into Songs?) As someone who just went on an old-school Spektor kick a few weeks ago, it was a pleasant surprise.

Spektor can still channel the intensity of those songs, and for this performance she was accompanied by tap dancer Caleb Teicher. Check out the performance below.