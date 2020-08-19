Tears For Fears Announce The Seeds Of Love Box Set With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Tears For Fears have announced a super deluxe box set reissue of their 1989 studio album The Seeds Of Love. “Out of all our albums, I’d probably rank it highest,” Roland Orzabal says. “I think it surprised a lot of people, a lot of our peers as well, people who maybe we were being compared to in the mid-Eighties.”

The super deluxe box set consists of four CDs and one Blu-Ray, with the original album remastered at Abbey Road alongside 22 unreleased tracks of demos, live jams, studio sessions, B-sides, and rare mixes. Highlights include demos of “Advice For The Young At Heart” with Roland Orzabal on lead vocal and “Rhythm Of Life,” which was cut from the album and later recorded by Oleta Adams. Check out the full tracklist below.

CD 1 – ORIGINAL ALBUM

NEW REMASTER BY ANDREW WALTER AT ABBEY ROAD

01 “Woman In Chains”

02 “Badman’s Song”

03 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”

04 “Advice For The Young At Heart”

05 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World”

06 “Swords And Knives”

07 “Year Of The Knife”

08 “Famous Last Words”

CD 2 – THE SUN

45’s AND B-SIDES

01 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – 7″ Version”

02 “Tears Roll Down”

03 “Woman In Chains – 7” Version”

04 “Always In The Past”

05 “My Life In The Suicide Ranks”

06 “Woman In Chains – Instrumental”

07 “Advice For The Young At Heart – 7” Version”

08 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Instrumental”

09 “Music For Tables”

10 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix One”

11 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams Mix Two”

12 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – US Radio Edit”

13 “Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 1″

14 “Advice For The Young At Heart – Italian Radio Edit”

15 “Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version”

16 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams”

CD 3 – THE MOON

RADIO EDITS AND EARLY MIXES

01 “Year Of The Knife – Overture”

02 “Year Of The Knife – Early Mix – Instrumental”

03 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Alternate Mix”

04 “Tears Roll Down – Alternate Mix”

05 “Year Of The Knife – Steve Chase 7″ Remix”

06 “Badman’s Song – Early Mix”

07 “Advice For The Young At Heart – Instrumental”

08 “Year Of The Knife – The Mix”

09 “Johnny Panic And The Bible Of Dreams – Mix One Edit”

10 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Early Mix – Instrumental”

11 “Woman In Chains – US Radio Edit 2″

12 “Year Of The Knife – Canadian Single Version – Instrumental”

13 “Famous Last Words – French Radio Edit”

14 “Woman In Chains – Reprise”

CD 4 – THE WIND

DEMOS, DIVERSIONS AND JAMS

01 “Rhythm Of Life – Demo”

02 “Advice For The Young At Heart – Demo”

03 “Swords And Knives – Demo”

04 “Famous Last Words – Demo”

05 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love – Demo”

06 “Badman’s Song – Langer / Winstanley Version – Instrumental”

07 “Woman In Chains – Townhouse Jam”

08 “Broken – Townhouse Jam”

09 “Rhythm Of Life – Townhouse Jam”

10 “Badman’s Song – Townhouse Jam”

11 “Badman’s Song – Reprise – Townhouse Jam”

12 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World – Townhouse Jam”

BLU RAY – THE RAIN

ORIGINAL ALBUM MIX, NEW REMASTER & STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01 “Woman In Chains”

02 “Badman’s Song”

03 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”

04 “Advice For The Young At Heart”

05 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World”

06 “Swords And Knives”

07 “Year Of The Knife”

08 “Famous Last Words”

09 “Woman In Chains”

10 “Badman’s Song”

11 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”

12 “Advice For The Young At Heart”

13 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World”

14 “Swords And Knives”

15 “Year Of The Knife”

16 “Famous Last Words”

STEVEN WILSON 5.1 MIX

01 “Woman In Chains”

02 “Badman’s Song”

03 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”

04 “Advice For The Young At Heart”

05 “Standing On The Corner Of The Third World”

06 “Swords And Knives”

07 “Year Of The Knife”

08 “Famous Last Words”

The Seeds Of Love super deluxe box set is out 10/9 on UMC/Virgin. Pre-order it here.