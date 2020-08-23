Kendrick Lamar is the narrator of a new Nike advertisement honoring the late Kobe Bryant, as Rolling Stone points out. The ad is being released on what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. “Kobe taught us to be better,” Lamar begins, repeating variations on the same phrase: “Better waker, better stretcher, better walker, better talker,” and so on, his voice picking up pace as archival footage plays out on the screen.

Lamar has been quiet this year. The last time we heard from him publicly was back in March when he launched a new company called pgLang alongside former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free.

Watch the Nike ad below.

Snoop Dogg also recorded his own Bryant tribute for ESPN: