Shamir – “Running”

Shamir has said that his upcoming self-titled album, his second release of the year following March’s Cataclysm, will be his most “commercial-sounding” work since his 2015 club-pop breakthrough Ratchet. Early tracks “On My Own” and “I Wonder,” have borne out that claim, imbuing Shamir’s DIY rock songs with a poppy new sense of propulsion and polish. And that trend continues today with the advent of third single “Running.”

“‘Running’ is a song I wrote about a time in my life when I was a part of a toxic friend group where I was the only non-cis person,” Shamir explains. “The song is from the perspective of me now realizing how much it affected my mental health after being a few years removed and realizing how much I was dulling myself down so I did not stick out any more than I already did — and also how that directly made me experience gender dysphoria for the first time ever.”

“Running” melds a synthetic beat and squiggly electronics with a huge ’90s-inspired dream-pop chorus, and it comes with an animated video from Faye Orlove. Watch and listen to it below.

The self-released Shamir is out 10/2.