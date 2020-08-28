Last year, the K-pop group BLACKPINK made big moves in America with their Kill This Love EP, becoming the highest-charting women-led Korean act on both the Billboard 200 and the Hot 100 (with its title track). They also played Coachella. Earlier this year, they had a guest feature on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica with “Sour Candy,” a single that matched their previous chart record at #33.

They’re releasing a new album in a couple months, which was led off by “How You Like That” in June. Today, they’re putting out another song from it, a collaboration with Selena Gomez called “Ice Cream.” The food angle of the track is appropriate for Gomez, who has most recently been in the headlines for her new HBO Max cooking show.

Check out “Ice Cream” below.

Blackpink’s album is out 10/2 via YG.