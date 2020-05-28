Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK – “Sour Candy”

Lady Gaga’s big comeback album Chromatica, her full-strength return to pop music, was supposed to be out by now. We won’t have to wait long. The new LP, originally set for a mid-April release, will come out at midnight tonight. Right now, though, we’re getting one last early taste of it. Gaga has just shared the new single “Sour Candy,” a team up with the globally massive South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

“Sour Candy,” already teased on a leaked tracklist, arrives after the first single “Stupid Love” and the Ariana Grande duet “Rain On Me.” Like those tracks, it’s a full dive into classic deep-house sounds. Gaga co-produced “Sour Candy with BloodPop®, BURNS, and K-pop baron Teddy Park. In the relatively new realm of crossovers between Western pop stars and K-pop artists, it’s fairly seamless, with Gaga and the members of BLACKPINK trading off flirty lines over that enormous thump.

“Sour Candy” is a good song, and it’s also a sign that Chromatica could just be a straight-up late-’90s house record. Gaga has certainly played around with that style in the past, but this marks a radical direction from the rootsier, rockier music she’s been making in recent years. Check out “Sour Candy” below.

Chromatica is out 5/29 on Interscope Records.