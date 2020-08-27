Captured Tracks Announces Compilation Of Underground ’80s Jangle-Pop

Captured Tracks is getting into the archival release business. The label has announced a new series called Excavations, which will focus on compilations of “forgotten music from the 1970s-1990s that has a connection to Captured Tracks’ sound and aesthetic.” First up is Strum & Thrum: The American Jangle Underground 1983-1987. The collection’s aim is to shine a light on under-heralded corners of America’s indie scene in the ’80s. It’ll be out in November, and there’s also going to be a limited edition orange vinyl released via Record Store Day on 10/24.

Strum & Thrum was curated by Captured Tracks head Mike Sniper. Here’s what he had to say about it:

Strum & Thrum seems like the right fit for the first reissue compilation for Captured Tracks. I’m happy that the first compilation I’ve ever produced features overlooked records that are still affordable — anyone who enjoys this comp can dive deeper into this scene without having to take out a loan. People nowadays sometimes say that guitar music is dead. Strum & Thrum is certainly against that notion. Listening to it and reading the oral history sheds a light on a largely forgotten scene full of great bands with some really great songs. I’m glad to be able to help share this story and get the bands some of the recognition they’ve deserved all along.

Along with the announcement, Captured Tracks has shared the collection’s lead single and opening track: The Reverbs’ “Trusted Woods.” As advertised, it is definitely jangly. The accompanying video features old footage of the bands included on the comp. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 The Reverbs – “Trusted Woods”

02 Start – “Where I Want To Be”

03 Cyclones – “I’m In Heaven”

04 Windbreakers – “All That Stuff”

05 Primitons – “All My Friends”

06 Bangtails – “Patron Of The Arts”

07 The Love In – “Late As Usual”

08 Sex Clark Five – “She Collides With Me”

09 Three Hits – “5 O’Clock”

10 Crippled Pilgrims – “Black And White (Alternate Version)”

11 Vandykes – “Breaking My Heart”

12 Salem 66 – “Seven Steps Down”

13 The Outnumbered – “I Feel So Sorry Now”

14 The Darrows – “Is It You”

15 Riff Doctors – “Say Goodbye”

16 The Ferrets – “She Was Unkind”

17 28th Day – “Pages Turn (Alternate Version)”

18 Great Plains – “When Do You Say Hello?”

19 Downy Mildew – “Purple Parlor”

20 The Strand – “You And Me”

21 The White Sisters – “Misery, Me, & You”

22 Absolute Grey – “Remorse”

23 One Plus Two – “Promise”

24 The Springfields – “Sunflower”

25 Holiday – “Change”

26 Pop Art – “The Meeting”

27 The Reactions – “Tomorrow’s Time Today”

28 A New Personality – “Essential Things”

Strum & Thrum: The American Jangle Underground 1983-1987 is out 11/13 via Captured Tracks.