Hear Tears For Fears’ Previously Unreleased “Rhythm Of Life”

Last week, Tears For Fears announced a super deluxe box set reissue of their 1989 studio album The Seeds Of Love featuring 22 unreleased tracks of demos, live jams, studio sessions, B-sides, and rare mixes. And today, they’re sharing the first of those, a previously unreleased demo of “Rhythm Of Life.”

The song took over four years to record and was completed in 1986 but didn’t end up making it onto the final version of the album. Tears For Fears’ Roland Orzabal later reworked it when he produced the album Circle Of One from Oleta Adams, the pianist and soul singer who contributed to The Seeds Of Life after Orzabal and Curt Smith saw her performing at the bar of their hotel. Listen below.

The Seeds Of Love super deluxe box set is out 10/9 on UMC/Virgin. Pre-order it here.