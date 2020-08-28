Hear The Replacements’ Previously Unreleased “I.O.U.” Demo

The Replacements’ deluxe reissue of late-career gem Pleased To Meet Me contains 29 previously unreleased tracks. A slew of rough mixes were revealed when the project was announced, and today another unheard recording has emerged: a demo version of album opener “I.O.U.” Earlier this month they also dropped the demo for “I Don’t Know.” You can hear both tracks below — and if you prefer the ‘Mats in their raw, ragged form over the more polished studio sheen they adopted on Pleased To Meet Me, you’ll definitely want to.

The Pleased To Meet Me reissue is out 10/9 on Rhino. Pre-order it here.