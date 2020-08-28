Run The Jewels’ “Out Of Sight” Video Is A Heist Movie Starring 2 Chainz & The Cast Of Get Duked!

Run The Jewels just released their new album RJT4 earlier this summer, and now Killer Mike and El-P are back with a music video for the 2 Chainz collaboration “Out Of Sight.” In addition to the music video for RTJ2’s Gangsta Boo collab “Love Again,” director Ninian Doff helmed the new Amazon Original black comedy movie Get Duked!, and he repurposes that film’s cast and characters for his “Out Of Sight” visual. It’s a goofy heist movie in which four British teens stage an art heist and end up on a psychedelic jewel-fueled acid trip. Watch below.