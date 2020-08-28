Andrew Bird Reunites With Squirrel Nut Zippers After 22 Years

Before he became a mainstay of the tasteful, NPR-friendly indie firmament, the whistling, violin-wielding chamber-pop king Andrew Bird was a member of the quirky ’90s swing revival band Squirrel Nut Zippers. That band is still going more than two decades later, and today they’ve shared their first song with Bird in 22 years. “Train On Fire,” the second single from the new Squirrel Nut Zippers album Lost Songs Of Doc Souchon, features Bird on violin and backing vocals. It’s kind of a growling Tom Waits blues-Americana thing, and you can hear it below in a music video directed by lead Zipper Jimbo Mathus.

Lost Songs Of Doc Souchon is out 9/25. Pre-order it here. Blessedly, the pandemic-delayed fourth season of FX’s anthologized Fargo TV series, in which Bird is a cast member, premieres two days later.