Pure X – “One Day At A Time” (Willie Nelson Cover)

Earlier this year, the beloved Austin band Pure X returned with two new singles — “Middle America” and “Fantasy.” (The former ranked amongst our favorite songs that week.) Just a couple weeks later, a new self-titled album — and Pure X’s first in six years — followed. All of this marked a long-awaited return from the group, and it turns out that it’s not the only thing they have planned for 2020.

Next month, Pure X will return once more with a new rarities compilation called Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019. The collection’s 12 tracks span Pure X’s whole career, and it includes two somewhat curious covers choices. Rare Ecstasy opens with a rendition of “Pressure Drop” by Toots and the Maytals. There’s also a version of Willie Nelson’s “One Day At A Time,” from his third album, 1965’s Country Willie: His Own Songs.

Pure X have shared the latter along with the announcement. It will likely come as no surprise that Nelson’s gentle country rumination has been transformed into the kind of bleary, scuzzy haze that’s customary for Pure X. Check it out and revisit Nelson’s original below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pressure Drop”

02 “Alexandria”

03 “One Day At A Time”

04 “I Don’t Wanna Make Love (With Anyone Else But You)”

05 “Make It Look So Easy”

06 “Valley Of Tears”

07 “Baby”

08 “Making History (Inst.)”

09 “Utopia”

10 “Streets Are Haunted”

11 “Crazy Lust”

12 “Please Please Please”

Rare Ecstasy 2009-2019 is out 10/16 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.