The Goodbye Party – “December Boys”

Last month, Michael Cantor announced a new album from his power-pop project the Goodbye Party. Beautiful Motors will be the first album under the moniker in six years and it features a host of Philly indie musicians as contributors, including Yowler’s Maryn Jones and Radiator Hospital’s Sam Cook-Parrot. Along with the announcement, Cantor shared a lead single called “Unlucky Stars.” Today, he’s back with another one.

The latest preview of Beautiful Motors arrives in the form of “December Boys.” “When my partner and I started dating, she was writing a graphic novel that documented her first year in Philly,” Cantor explained in a statement. “Naturally, she captured the beginning of our relationship in the book. The lyrics are a short collection of some of those pages. The song itself came together in about 20 minutes, but took another seven years to make it onto an album.”

“December Boys” starts out quiet, but then kicks into a jangly fuzz when the band enters. It comes with a video directed by Ali Donohue. Check it out below.

Beautiful Motors is out 10/9 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.