Owen Teague Playing Tommy Stinson In Replacements Biopic

There have been plenty of confused and mishandled moments in the history of X-Men film adaptations, but the prolonged and messy unveiling of New Mutants has truly been a saga. It was originally supposed to come out over two years ago, but a host of production and Hollywood business maneuvers kept it in limbo. So now that it’s finally out, naturally the guy who made it is plenty amenable to talking about what he’s doing next.

Actually, director Josh Boone has a lot to speak about at the moment: At the same time that New Mutants has finally entered the world, his adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand is hitting CBS All Access in December. But further down the line, Boone is planning to bring Bob Mehr’s Replacements biography Trouble Boys to the big screen. It’s been alluded to before but now Boone has offered some more details in an interview with Games Radar.

The first bit of news is the apparent confirmation that Nat Wolff, Boone’s ever-present collaborator, will presumably star as Paul Westerberg. (Wolff had talked about the project in passing last year.) Along with that, Boone is also bringing along Owen Teague — who, in addition to a notable role in Mrs. Fletcher, is also in The Stand — to play Tommy Stinson. Or, at least, for part of the movie — as Boone clarifies, Stinson was a kid when the Replacements started.

“We’ve been working on that for years, and that’s really exciting,” he said when describing the project. “We’ve got all the scripts done for that, so I’m literally casting that right now. I’m going to go make that.”

I wonder if Boone’s version of the Replacements’ story will be closer to New Mutants or to The Fault In Our Stars.