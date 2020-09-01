“I Like To Move It” DJ Erick Morillo Found Dead A Month After Sexual Assault Arrest

Erick Morillo, the Colombian-American DJ best known for his 1993 hit “I Like To Move It” under the name Reel 2 Real, was found dead today at his Miami Beach home. He was 49.

Morillo’s death comes less than a month after his arrest on sexual battery charges. His accuser, a fellow DJ, claims she resisted Morillo’s sexual advances at his home after a private party they both played last December, and that later that night he raped her in her sleep. Morillo turned himself in to the police on Aug. 6.

Police told TMZ that there were no apparent signs of foul play at the scene of Morillo’s death. The circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Morillo was born in Colombia in 1971 and raised in Union City, New Jersey. By the early ’90s he was DJing in New York City’s club scene. He carved out a very successful career within the international house music scene, releasing records under aliases including Reel 2 Reel, Minister De La Funk, the Dronez, RAW, and Smooth Touch. Working with José Nuñez and Carlos Sosa under the name Da Mob, he scored a #1 Billboard dance hit with 1998’s “Fun,” released on his own Subliminal Records.