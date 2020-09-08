The Philadelphia band Soul Glo make frantic, angry, politically charged hardcore punk. Their take on mosh-music is urgent and experimental, and it’s informed by lived experiences. The members of Soul Glo are Black, and they have always used their music to attack the combustible, fucked-up racial dynamics at work in America. You can hear that in their last album, 2019’s The Nigga In Me Is Me. And you can hear it in the first single from their forthcoming EP, which they just announced today.

This fall, Soul Glo will release a new EP with the excellent title Songs To Yeet At The Sun. It’ll be coming out on Touché Amoré frontman Jeremy Bolm’s Secret Voice label, which has been dormant for the past few years. Soul Glo also shared the EP’s opening track, a frantic and bracing bug-out called “(Quietly) Do The Right Thing.” It sounds like something buried deep inside of you suddenly exploding. Listen to it below.

<a href="https://soulglophl.bandcamp.com/album/songs-to-yeet-at-the-sun" target="_blank">Songs to Yeet At The Sun by SOUL GLO</a>

Songs To Yeet At The Sun is out 11/6 on Secret Voice.