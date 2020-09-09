New Bruce Springsteen Album Letter To You Out Next Month

It looks like we’re getting a new Bruce Springsteen album soon. Listings for an LP called Letter To You, supposedly out 10/23, popped up on Amazon UK and Nail City Record’s website today. They’ve already been taken down, but NJArts.net confirms that the album is real and provides the following tracklist:
TRACKLIST:
01 “One Minute You’re Here”
02 “Letter To You”
03 “Burnin Train”
04 “Janey Needs A Shooter”
05 “Last Man Standing”
06 “The Power Of Prayer”
07 “House Of A Thousand Guitars”
08 “Rainmaker”
09 “If I Was The Priest”
10 “Ghosts”
11 “Song For Orphans”
12 “I’ll See You In My Dreams”
“Janey Needs A Shooter,” “If I Was The Priest,” and “Song For Orphans” are reportedly recordings of older unreleased songs, and “House Of A Thousand Guitars” may or may not be a Willie Nile cover. The album was produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello, and all current E Street Band members play on it. There’s a rumor that the first single will be out tomorrow, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.