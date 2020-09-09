New Bruce Springsteen Album Letter To You Out Next Month

It looks like we’re getting a new Bruce Springsteen album soon. Listings for an LP called Letter To You, supposedly out 10/23, popped up on Amazon UK and Nail City Record’s website today. They’ve already been taken down, but NJArts.net confirms that the album is real and provides the following tracklist:

TRACKLIST:

01 “One Minute You’re Here”

02 “Letter To You”

03 “Burnin Train”

04 “Janey Needs A Shooter”

05 “Last Man Standing”

06 “The Power Of Prayer”

07 “House Of A Thousand Guitars”

08 “Rainmaker”

09 “If I Was The Priest”

10 “Ghosts”

11 “Song For Orphans”

12 “I’ll See You In My Dreams”

“Janey Needs A Shooter,” “If I Was The Priest,” and “Song For Orphans” are reportedly recordings of older unreleased songs, and “House Of A Thousand Guitars” may or may not be a Willie Nile cover. The album was produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello, and all current E Street Band members play on it. There’s a rumor that the first single will be out tomorrow, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.