U2 Announce All That You Can’t Leave Behind Deluxe Box Set

All That You Can’t Leave Behind — the 2000 album on which U2 ended their 1990s dalliances with irony and electronics, revamped the earnest arena rock that made them stars, and “reapplied for the job of best band in the world” — is nearing its 20th anniversary. To celebrate this particular beautiful day, next month the band is releasing a 51-track Super Deluxe box set version of the album, as well as various smaller-scale reissue formats.

The smallest of those is a new 12-track remaster of the original album with “The Ground Beneath Her Feet” from that year’s Million Dollar Hotel soundtrack tacked on the end. On the other end of the spectrum, the Super Deluxe box set contains a 32-page hardback book from director and photographer Anton Corbijn and 39 additional bonus tracks comprising B-sides, outtakes, alternate versions, remixes, and a full 19-song live show recorded at the Fleet Center in Boston in June 2001. The remastered B-sides in the set include “Summer Rain,” “Always,” “Big Girls Are Best,” and “Don’t Take Your Guns To Town.” The outtakes are “Levitate,” “Love You Like Mad,” and “Flower Child.” There’s also “Stateless,” another Million Dollar Hotel track, and the list of remixes includes a Wyclef Jean treatment of “Walk On.”

Along with today’s announcement comes an acoustic version of “Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” which you can hear below while perusing the tracklist at U2’s site.

Here’s what the full vinyl box set looks like:

The All That You Can’t Leave Behind reissue is out 10/30 on Island/Interscope/UMe in Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe formats in CD, vinyl, and digital versions. In a little while, surely it’ll be yours if you pre-order here.