Watch The Trailer For Harry Chapin Documentary When In Doubt, Do Something

Harry Chapin is the subject of a new documentary, Harry Chapin: When In Doubt, Do Something, which will hit theaters and video-on-demand next month on 10/16. The singer-songwriter, who died in 1981 at the age of 38, left behind a ton of great songs and a lot of admirers. The doc features interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Rogers, Pete Seeger, Billy Joel, Pat Benatar, Bob Geldof, Harry Belafonte, Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels, and more.

Last year, we looked at his only chart-topper, “Cat’s In The Cradle,” in our Number Ones column.

Watch the trailer below.