Lydia Loveless – “September” (Feat. Laura Jane Grace)

Later this week, the Ohio country-rock great Lydia Loveless will release her new album Daughter on her own label Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late. Thus far, Loveless has already shared the early singles “Wringer” and “Love Is Not Enough.” Today, she’s dropped the final song before the album itself arrives. It’s a good one.

“September” is not an Earth, Wind & Fire cover. Instead, it’s a real gut-ripper, a heart-wounded ballad that Loveless sings with a kind of sensitive toughness that not too many other singers could match. She sings over nothing but piano, and she frankly describes a moment where a couple realizes that they’re coming to an end. (Daughter is Loveless’ first album after getting a divorce.) Laura Jane Grace, punk legend and Against Me! frontwoman, comes in with backing vocals, and she’s got a cool chemistry with Loveless.

Loveless co-directed the “September” video with Michael Casey, and it shows a girl looking for a moment of peace and giving out flowers to a bunch of sad characters in cartoony paper-mache costumes. Loveless and Casey shot it on an iPhone. Check it out below.

Daughter is out 9/25 on Honey, You’re Gonna Be Late. Pre-order it here.