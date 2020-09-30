Jimmy Edgar – “METAL” (Feat. SOPHIE) & “GET UP” (Feat. Danny Brown)

Last year, Detroit producer Jimmy Edgar put out an impressive string of collaborative singles with the likes of DAWN, Mykki Blanco, Tkay Maidza, and Kingjet. A couple months ago, he shared a new track with Hudson Mohawke, and today he’s back with a pair of new songs featuring two big-name collaborators. He’s teamed up with SOPHIE for a new track called “METAL,” which has a clanging sound that hearkens back to the producer’s earliest chaotic singles, and and keeps a similar energy with Danny Brown on “GET UP.”

“SOPHIE and I met at Fabric in London in the 2010s and since then we have performed live together as well as worked together with artists such as Charli XCX and Vince Staples,” Edgar said in a press release. ‘METAL’ is reflective of our love for designer sounds finely sculpted on boutique computer equipment.”

Check out both tracks below.

“METAL” and “GET UP” are out now via Innovative Leisure.