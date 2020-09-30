Historically speaking, this is a pretty good time for Public Enemy to be bringing noise. They are answering the call. The stentorian ’80s rap greats just returned to their old home at Def Jam and released the new album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? The new LP features appearances from many of PE’s legendary peers; consider, if you will, “Public Enemy Number Won,” which adapts PE’s 1987 debut single and which features Run-DMC and surviving Beastie Boys Mike D and Ad-Rock. And last night, Public Enemy brought their theatrical revolutionary flair to Colbert, bringing a few fellow game-changers along with them.

As the remote musical guests on last night’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Public Enemy performed “Grid,” an apocalyptic fantasy from the album. The song features mystic funk overlord George Clinton and Cypress Hill leader B-Real, and both were on hand to perform it with Public Enemy. (B-Real was, of course, Chuck D’s bandmate in the Rage Against The Machine spinoff act Prophets Of Rage.)

For the Colbert performance, PE, Clinton, and B-Real all got together in person in what looked like a practice studio. They had all the theatrical accoutrements you’d want from a Public Enemy set — a disorienting light show, a couple of saluting S1Ws. Clinton wore a shiny red trench coat and a sparkly gas mask. Flavor Flav shouted out people killed by police. They sounded good! Watch it below.

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down? is out now on Def Jam.