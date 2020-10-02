Denzel Curry – “Live From The Abyss”

The South Florida rap tornado has recently shown up on a ton of collaborations — with Saba, with the Avalanches, with GuapDad 4000 — and he also teamed up with Kenny Beats on the collaborative project UNLOCKED earlier this year. But on a new single released this morning, Curry stands alone and stares straight into an ugly historical moment.

Much like “PIG FEET,” the Terrace Martin track that featured a powerful Curry voice, “Live From The Abyss” is a protest song. It’s a swift, hard song, just two minutes long, but there’s a lot of passion and presence in those two minutes. Curry, his voice distorted, growls about Trump and police and racism over an appropriately claustrophobic track from producer FnZ.

Today is a Bandcamp Friday — one of those days when Bandcamp waives its share of all music sold on the service. For a week, Curry is keeping “Live From The Abyss” as a Bandcamp exclusive, and he’s donating net proceeds to the protest group Dream Defenders. Check out “Live From The Abyss” below.

<a href="https://denzelcurrymusic.bandcamp.com/track/live-from-the-abyss" target="_blank">Live From The Abyss by Denzel Curry</a>

“Live From The Abyss” is out now on Loma Vista, and you can get it at Bandcamp.