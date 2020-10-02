Denzel Curry – “Live From The Abyss”

The South Florida rap tornado has recently shown up on a ton of collaborations — with Saba, with the Avalanches, with GuapDad 4000 — and he also teamed up with Kenny Beats on the collaborative project UNLOCKED earlier this year. But on a new single released this morning, Curry stands alone and stares straight into an ugly historical moment.
Much like “PIG FEET,” the Terrace Martin track that featured a powerful Curry voice, “Live From The Abyss” is a protest song. It’s a swift, hard song, just two minutes long, but there’s a lot of passion and presence in those two minutes. Curry, his voice distorted, growls about Trump and police and racism over an appropriately claustrophobic track from producer FnZ.
Today is a Bandcamp Friday — one of those days when Bandcamp waives its share of all music sold on the service. For a week, Curry is keeping “Live From The Abyss” as a Bandcamp exclusive, and he’s donating net proceeds to the protest group Dream Defenders. Check out “Live From The Abyss” below.
“Live From The Abyss” is out now on Loma Vista, and you can get it at Bandcamp.