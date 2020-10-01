Jorja Smith – “By Any Means” (Feat. Popcaan)

The British R&B singer Jorja Smith released her debut album, Lost & Found, a couple years ago and she’s put out a smattering of tracks since then, most recently with “By Any Means,” which appears on Roc Nation’s upcoming Reprise charity compilation that’s out next week.

Today she’s released a new song separate from that project, a collaboration with Popcaan called “Come Over.” In a press release, Smith described it as being inspired by “that unsure feeling when you’re talking to someone and you can’t tell how much they’re into you and you’re chasing them when – really – it can be straight up and no one should be playing games.” Listen below.