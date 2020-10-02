Blackpink – “Bet You Wanna” (Feat. Cardi B)

Blackpink have released their new album today, which is appropriately called The Album. It was prefaced by two singles, “How You Like That” and the Selena Gomez-featuring “Ice Cream.” The latter peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, a career-best for the internationally popular K-pop group.

Their new album features another high-profile team-up with a stateside star: Cardi B, who knows a thing or two about making hits. Their song together is called “Bet You Wanna.” You can listen to it alongside the whole album below.

Here’s the whole album:

And here’s a new music video for “Lovesick Girls”:

The Album is out now via YG.