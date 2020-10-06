Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Responds To Megan Thee Stallion

When Megan Thee Stallion performed as the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend, she included a message to Breonna Taylor case prosecutor Daniel Cameron. “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women,” she said. At one point, the music stopped and audio of a speech from activist Tamika Mallory played instead: “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.”

Cameron, the Attorney General of Kentucky, went on Fox News’ Fox & Friends today to respond. “Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women,” he began. “There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting … because I’m a Black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality.”

“The fact that a celebrity that I never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me but what it does is it exposed the type of intolerance, and the hypocrisy because obviously, people preach about being intolerant,” he continued. “You hear a lot of that from the left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her disposing intolerance because I’ve decided to stand up for truth and justice.”

Cameron also repeated that Louisville Metro police officers Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly were justified in returning fire after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a warning shot. “The tragedy, and I’ve said this from the beginning, was that Breonna Taylor was in that hallway next to Kenneth Walker when they returned fire and they hit her,” he said. “No one disputes that this is a tragedy, but sometimes our criminal law is inadequate to respond to a tragedy. Again, my heart goes out to Breonna Taylor’s family.”

None of the three policemen involved in Breonna Taylor’s shooting were indicted or charged in connection with her death. Brett Hankison, the third officer who took part in the police raid, was fired from the police department and charged with three counnts of wanton endangerment in the first degree for firing shots into the apartment next to Taylor’s while three residents were home. He has pleaded not guilty.