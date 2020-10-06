Kendrick Lamar Says He Isn’t Leaving TDE

Lately, there have been rumors about Kendrick Lamar leaving his longtime label home, Top Dawg Entertainment, for pgLang, the media company he recently founded with former TDE exec Dave Free. But, as Complex reports, Kendrick himself has now emerged to officially dispel the rumors — with a little help from Blue’s Clues.

“Top, you got to stop them from smutting my name, man,” Kendrick says in a jokey Instagram video posted by TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, with the camera pointed squarely at a Blue’s Clues stuffed animal. “They been smutting my name all year, man. You ain’t said nothing. Enough is enough. Got them saying I done shook the label and all that.”

“They must not know about that pickle juice that’s under your red cap, man,” he continues. “About that sweat that’s holding that red cap together. The reason that it don’t fall off your head, man. That lubricant. You need to tell them that’s the reason that cap don’t fall off your head man. So, why would I fall off? Watch your cartoons, man.”

JUST IN: Kendrick Lamar has reportedly left TDE to run his own label, pgLang, with Jorja Smith and Baby Keem pic.twitter.com/4A2IOAwYX7 — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) October 5, 2020

A rumor gets halfway around the world before the truth get it’s shoes on. Lol — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 5, 2020

I SAID A RUMOR WILL MAKE IT HALFWAY AROUND….. Nevermind. Lol — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) October 6, 2020