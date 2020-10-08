The Goalie’s Anxiety At The Penalty Kick – “We Love You So Much”

Taking their name from a 1970 novel by Peter Handke adapted into a film two years later by Wim Wenders, the Goalie’s Anxiety At The Penalty Kick are a new Philadelphia emo band. Like long-monikered Philly forebears the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, they’ve got a big sprawling lineup to match the name — at least six members and sometimes more. Also like TWIABP, they have multiple lead vocalists, and they like to build out their songs in grandiose fashion with strings, bells, and other orchestral trappings.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, TGAATPK’s debut album Ways Of Hearing is dropping at the end of the month via the recently resurrected Count Your Lucky Stars label, which also was responsible for thrusting the excellent new Thank You, I’m Sorry album upon the world. The latest Ways Of Hearing single is a stunner called “We Love You So Much” that puts that string section front and center and the overlapping vocals in the background while the band builds up to lo-fi post-rock splendor.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “An Olive Coat”

02 “We Love You So Much”

03 “Jars Filled With Rain”

04 “The Best Of All Possible Worlds”

05 “The Cat Stands On My Arm”

06 “Winston’s Theme”

07 “God’s Country”

08 “Joseph Stalin”

09 “Closer”

10 “Everyone Around Us”

Ways Of Hearing is out 10/30 on Count Your Lucky Stars. Pre-order it here.