The Smashing Pumpkins – “Anno Satana” & “Birch Grove”

The Smashing Pumpkins are releasing a new double album, CYR, at the end of November. We’ve heard a decent chunk of it already, as the band has been sharing new tracks in pairs: first “Cyr” and “The Colour Of Love” and then “Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict” and “Wrath.” Today, they’re back with two more. They’re called “Anno Satana” and “Birch Grove.”

The band are also sharing the next episode from the album’s accompanying animated series, In Ashes. This one’s called “I’m In Love With Your God” and it’s set to “Anno Satana.”

Check them out below.

CYR is out 11/27 via Sumerian Records. Pre-order it here.