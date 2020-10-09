CupcakKe – “Elephant”

It’s been more than a year now since the great Chicago rapper CupcakKe tearfully announced that she was leaving the music business, and now it looks like we can conclusively say that that’s not going to happen. Good! CupcakKe hasn’t made a ton of music since that announcement, but she has released the singles “Lawd Jesus” and “Lemon Pepper.” And today, she’s come out absolutely blasting on the new track “Elephant.”

On “Elephant,” CupcakKe is a motherfucking howitzer. She just goes off on this thing. The song has a fast, rattling beat from an unidentified producer, and it’s not really a song per se. There’s no hook. It’s just CupcakKe rapping absurdly hard for three minutes, switching up flows and settling scores, and it’s enough to leave you breathless.

Best line on “Elephant”: He got a mask on cause his breath stank/ That shit ain’t due to no COVID, ho/ The draco putting holes in ‘em, man it look like I’m spelling OVO.” Or maybe: “Like a n***a did on that one night, I forgot to shave, that’s weird/ That n***a left the house with no facial hair, but I sent him back with a beard.” Or perhaps: “N***as get a haircut and a Gucci belt/ They all wanna flex in they shitty clothes/ Whole time, money shorter than Tory Lanez on his tippy toes.” There are a lot of good lines on “Elephant.” Listen below.