Official Joy Division & New Order Podcast To Feature Guests Johnny Marr, Damon Albarn, Liam Gallagher, Radiohead’s Greenwoods, & More

The story of Joy Division and New Order is being told in the new, officially sanctioned podcast Transmissions: The Definitive Story. Narrated by actress Maxine Peak, the series will feature exclusive interviews with the band’s Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris, and Gillian Gilbert, plus a whole star-studded lineup of special guests.

Guests will include Johnny Marr, Damon Albarn, Liam Gallagher, Radiohead’s Jonny and Colin Greenwood, Bono, Thurston Moore, Karen O, Perry Farrell, Pet Shop Boys, Stereolab, Hot Chip, Anna Calvi, Virgil Abloh, Bobby Gillespie, Honey Dijon, Krystal Klear, Ben Kelly, Hewan Clarke, Lindsay Reade, Peter Saville, Shaun Ryder, Veronica Vasicka, and more.

“Nothing would’ve stopped us — nothing did stop us, did it?” Bernard Sumner says. “Ian’s death didn’t stop us, Martin’s death didn’t stop us, getting all the equipment stolen didn’t stop us … There was nothing to go back to. There was no plan B.” Peter Hook adds, “To be in one band with such a distinct identity is pretty bloody lucky but then to get into two bands was amazing!”

Tranmissions is produced by Cup & Nuzzle, the team behind Robert Plant’s recent Digging Deep podcast. The first of eight episodes, available 10/22 on your preferred podcast platform, will cover the band’s history from the Joy Division era up until New Order’s iconic 1983 single “Blue Monday.”