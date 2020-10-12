OHMME – “Mine” & “Miasma”

Chicago duo OHMME continue to be an inventive, prolific force in indie rock. After dropping their eminently solid Fantasize Your Ghost LP back in June — and teaming up with fellow endlessly productive Chicago rockers Twin Peaks to cover Dirty Projectors for our very own Save Stereogum compilation — they’re back today with a pair of new songs released through the venerable Sub Pop Singles Club.

The new tracks find OHMME continuing to branch out in fascinating directions. The A-side, “Mine,” rides a gnarly bass riff as it from a low-key roots-rocker with ungrounded electricity a la early aughts Wilco into full-on Futureheads mode, with harmonies popping into the mix from every which way. It’s rad. The B-side, “Miasma,” is a minor-key crawl that splits the difference between ’60s spy show theme music and “Every Breath You Take”-style guitar arpeggios before morphing into a very pretty chorus that sounds like neither of those things. It’s also rad.

Hear both of OHMME’s new songs below.