Watch Angel Olsen Perform The Stunning New 11-Minute Song “Time Bandits”

CREDIT: Kylie Coutts

It’s only been about a month and a half since Angel Olsen released her stark and powerful new album A Whole New Mess. Since then, Olsen has remained busy. She’s covered songs from Billie Holiday, George Harrison, and Bobby Vinton. And now she’s posted video of herself playing a heavy, intense new 11-minute song called “Time Bandits.”

“Time Bandits,” as far as we can tell, has nothing to do with the strange and brilliant 1981 film of the same name. Instead, it’s a slow, hazy song about living in the moment. In the video that she posted on Instagram last night, Olsen really gives her voice a workout, singing over a spare piano figure. There’s a whole lot of echo on both her voice and her piano. It sounds great.

In Instagram, Olsen writes, “against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business.” She also says that she wrote the song after returning from a recent visit to St. Louis, the city where she grew up. Check out that Instagram video below.

I wrote this after I came home from St. Louis a few weeks ago…against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business. The feeling takes over at first it’s surprising But then I surrender no longer in hiding I’m having a hard time not falling in love with The heart of a moment the heart of a moment Be here if you’re bein’ the people are seeing Listen if you’re hearing The truth needs no saying It’s in us its with us if you know it, it’s framing The love that you’re holding the dreams that you carry The joke that you’re telling someone to be merry And laugh at it all when you’ve just had enough And dance when you’re crying, get that spirit up I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found The love that we wanted the future we need We can’t do it alone, we have to believe In each other in each other be as thick as thieves But thieves like time bandits with hearts on our sleeves Who fly up from the past and present what is key To surviving the future and reversing the spell That we put on our people that dragged us all into hell I want you I want you I need you right now I want you I want you I need you right now To be here and lay down and get on the ground And hear it and feel it and know that you’re bound to the earth to each other, and that’s where it’s found I want you I need you I need you right now

A Whole New Mess is out now on Jagjaguwar. Read our recent Cover Story feature on Olsen here.

