It’s only been about a month and a half since Angel Olsen released her stark and powerful new album A Whole New Mess. Since then, Olsen has remained busy. She’s covered songs from Billie Holiday, George Harrison, and Bobby Vinton. And now she’s posted video of herself playing a heavy, intense new 11-minute song called “Time Bandits.”

“Time Bandits,” as far as we can tell, has nothing to do with the strange and brilliant 1981 film of the same name. Instead, it’s a slow, hazy song about living in the moment. In the video that she posted on Instagram last night, Olsen really gives her voice a workout, singing over a spare piano figure. There’s a whole lot of echo on both her voice and her piano. It sounds great.

In Instagram, Olsen writes, “against better judgement I’ve decided to put new songs up, it’s a business but it’s my business.” She also says that she wrote the song after returning from a recent visit to St. Louis, the city where she grew up. Check out that Instagram video below.

