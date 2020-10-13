Ari Lennox – “Cognac Eyes”

Rising R&B star Ari Lennox followed up last year’s wildly popular Shea Butter Baby early this year with a one-off track called “Bussit.” That one was released through her label, J. Cole’s Dreamville, as part of a two-track “single pack” with fellow Dreamville breakout stars EARTHGANG. She returned last month with “Chocolate Pomegranate,” which seemed to be the lead single from a new project. Lennox’s next new song, though, has come out without her label’s knowledge or permission, or so she says.

On Twitter yesterday, Lennox announced that she was putting the finishing touches on a new song called “Cognac Eyes” and that it would be available soon “on my secret SoundCloud page that the label doesn’t know about.” Sure enough, the track turned up on a discreet SoundCloud account soon discovered by Hip Hop N More. It finds Lennox both soulfully emoting, dropping self-assured bars, and sometimes floating into a dancehall cadence. “Spin that thing around like vinyl,” goes one of her hooks.

Lennox worked on “Cognac Eyes” with Elite, who notes in the SoundCloud comments that it dates back to the Shea Butter Baby sessions and was recorded the same weekend they did “Whipped Cream” in Cary, North Carolina. Check it out below.