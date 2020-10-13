Stevie Wonder – “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate” & “Where Is Our Love Song”

Stevie Wonder has released two new songs today, “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate” and “Where Is Our Love Song.” The former features verses from Rapsody, Cordae, Chika, and Busta Rhymes, while the latter is a collaboration with Gary Clark Jr.

These are Wonder’s first new solo tracks in quite a while. In the last few years, he’s popped up in a bunch of different projects, ranging from Big Sean to Mark Ronson, but he hasn’t released an album of his own since 2005’s A Time To Love.

“In these times, we are hearing the most poignant wake-up calls and cries for this nation and the world to, please, heed our need for love, peace and unity,” Wonder said in a statement. Notably, these two tracks are the first to be released away from Wonder’s long-time home at Motown Records. They’re being put out under Wonder’s own imprint, What The Fuss Records, which is distributed by Republic.

Check out both songs below.

