Hear Wilco’s Previously Unreleased “Candyfloss” Demo

Remember the 1990s, when every CD seemed to have a secret song tacked onto the end? In the case of Wilco’s 1999 stunner Summerteeth, that song was a buoyant power-pop song called “Candyfloss.” The band is releasing a deluxe reissue of Summerteeth next month, and one of the previously unreleased tracks is Jeff Tweedy’s “Candyfloss” demo, which renders the song as nothing more than voice and guitar. If you love Wilco, you will enjoy it. Listen below.

The Summerteeth reissue is out 11/6 on Rhino. Pre-order it here.