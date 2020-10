Duck Sauce, the dance music production duo of DJs A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, returned at the beginning of this cursed year with “Smiley Face,” their first new song in six years. They were supposed to play Coachella this year, too, although that obviously didn’t happen. But regardless, they’re back with a second new track, “Mesmerize,” another big, goofy, dance jam with a truly wild video. Watch and listen below.