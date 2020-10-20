Oily Boys – “Virgo Season” & “Priest In A Hatchback”

Oily Boys are a Sydney band who make raw, spluttery, ugly hardcore punk that sometimes veers off into psychedelic noise-rock territory. (They share members with Low Life, who had the impressive post-punk album Downer Edn last year.) Oily Boys have been around for the better part of a decade, but they only just got around to releasing their debut album Cro Memory Grin this past summer. It’s a fucking banger of a record, an all-out violent vision quest. Today, the band has dropped a couple of new songs onto Bandcamp.

Oily Boys two new tracks are called “Virgo Season” and “Priest In A Hatchback,” and taken together, they demonstrate the band’s range. “Virgo Season” is a ridiculous minute-long rage-sprint, a chaotic rabies-lurch of a song. It sounds like Void in a wind tunnel. “Priest In A Hatchback,” on the other hand, is a slow, scuzzy death-march full of discordant free-jazz flute-shrieks and slow-building doom riffage. Both of them come from the Cro Memory Grin sessions, and both of them are absolutely mean. Check them out below.

<a href="https://oilyboys.bandcamp.com/album/winter-garden-records-16" target="_blank">Winter Garden Records #16 by Oily Boys</a>

If you’re into that, you really owe it to yourself to check out all of Cro Memory Gin. You can do that below.

<a href="https://oilyboys.bandcamp.com/album/cro-memory-grin" target="_blank">Cro Memory Grin by Oily Boys</a>

“Virgo Season” b/w “Priest In A Hatchback” is out now on Winter Garden Records. Cro Memory Grin is out now on Cool Death Records.