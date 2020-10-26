J.I.D – “Cludder Freestyle”

The furiously talented young Atlanta rapper J.I.D is part of the Spillage Village crew, and they just released their album Spilligion last month. J.I.D has also been in collaborative mode lately, showing up on Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown” remix and the Smino/Kenny Beats collaboration “Baguetti” in recent months. But J.I.D tends to do his best work on his own, and I’m delighted to report that he goes off on the new solo track “Cludder Freestyle.”

“Cludder Freestyle,” released without advance notice of the weekend, isn’t actually a freestyle, and its beat — a hard, piano-laced thing from producers and past J.I.D collaborators Nice Rec and Christo — is a new one. On the track, J.I.D flexes extremely hard. He veers all over the place, making references to Shawn Marion’s jumper and the Jumanji franchise and the Penn State football scandal. Mostly, though, he makes it clear that he’s the wrong person to fuck with.

J.I.D has a gift for sounding tough and thoughtful at the same time, and for conveying that through feats of technical wizardry. Best line on this one: “Boy, you’rе dumb, you your daddy son never had shit/ Little bad kid tryna act big, I send him home with an ass kicking and an aspirin.” Listen below.

There’s no word on a solo J.I.D project yet, but it’s been nearly two years since DiCaprio 2. It’s time.