Dirty Projectors – “Searching Spirit”

Way back in the early, comparatively halcyon months of 2020, Dirty Projectors embarked on an ambitious project. Over the course of the year, they would release five EPs, each with music helmed by DPs mastermind Dave Longstreth but featuring a different band member on lead vocals: Maia Friedman for Windows Open, Felicia Douglass for Flight Tower, Longstreth on Super João. The most recent of these, the Kristin Slipp-led Earth Crisis, arrived earlier this month.

Today, the group is announcing the fifth and final installment, Ring Road. It arrives 11/20, at which point the 5EPs collection will be available in full. The premise of Ring Road is that it features Friedman, Douglass, Slipp, and Longstreth all singing together, trading leads and verses and layering their voices.

Along with the announcement, Dirty Projectors have shared a new single called “Searching Spirit.” Longstreth sings much of it, before all the vocalists join in as the song goes. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Por Qué No”

02 “Searching Spirit”

03 “No Studying”

04 “My Possession”

The 5EPs collection is out 11/20 via Domino. Pre-order it here.