Watch Rina Sawayama Make Her US TV Debut With “XS” On Fallon

The British-Japanese nu-metal-inspired pop musician Rina Sawayama released her first full-length album, SAWAYAMA, earlier this year. She’s participated in a couple of livestreams since then, and last night she made her US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with an energetic performance of “XS.” Sawayama was joined by a crew of backup dancers wearing glittery masks, while she was decked out in some eye-popping jewels and gave it her all. Check it out below.

SAWAYAMA is out now via Dirty Hit.