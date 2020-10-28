Lavender Diamond – “In The Garden”

Lavender Diamond, the orchestral art-pop trio led by Becky Stark, are coming back with their first new album in eight years. We’ve already heard two songs from the forthcoming Now Is The Time, “Look Through The Window” and “This Is How We Rise.” Today, they’re sharing a third, “In The Garden,” which features Bright Eyes’ Nathaniel Walcott on trumpet.

“This song is a battle cry for heaven on earth!” explains Stark in a statement. “It’s a song for dancing! In these days of grave transformations it helps me to experience the true heaven of the beauty of earth in the garden and to remember that we can choose to create heaven on earth if we dare.” Listen below.

Now Is The Time is out 12/4 via Petaluma Records.