Céline Dion To Make Film Acting Debut In Text For You

Céline Dion’s signature hit is associated with one of the biggest movies of all time, but she has never taken an acting role herself. Or at least she hadn’t until now. EW reports that Dion has been cast in the romance movie Text For You, possibly as herself.

The film, a remake of a German movie based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel SMS Fur Dich, stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a widow who begins texting her late husband’s phone number. Outlander’s Sam Heughan plays the guy who has taken over the number, begins receiving her texts, and is going through a similar heartbreak. Dion and her music apparently influences the two characters to attempt a relationship. You might say she teaches them about the power of love.

Jim Strouse will direct based on a script he wrote with Lauryn Kahn. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein of Thunder Road are producing. There’s no release date yet. SMS Fur Dich is a pretty funny title, especially for this movie, if you read the German words as if they were English words.