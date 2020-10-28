Dave Grohl Grapples With Coffee Addiction In Another Parody Video

A decade ago, Dave Grohl recorded a parody video about his insatiable thirst for coffee called “FRESH POTS.” It seems his addiction has not subsided and today he’s returned with a fake commercial for a drug called FreshPotix. Tagline: It Works (kinda).

“Ten years ago, I was in the grips of a debilitating caffeine addiction,” Grohl voiceovers in the maudlin introduction. “My ability to maintain personal relationships and solid bowel movements were compromised by crippling sleep deprivation and noxious coffee breath. As the bean took over, I found myself doing anything for a fix.”

If you ever wanted to see the leader of Foo Fighters snort coffee beans or rip them from a bong, now is your chance. You can watch the video below.