SUSS – “Winter Light”

SUSS is an ambient group based out of New York that shares a member with the instrumental trio numün, who put out a very good debut not too long ago. SUSS have a couple albums to their name already, including 2018’s Ghost Box and last year’s High Line, and in December they’ll be releasing their third, Promise. Today, they’re offering up a track called “Winter Light” from it, which is spacey and calming and foregrounded by a strumming acoustic guitar

“There is a sense of home, suburban Middle America, and a 70’s lifestyle that all of the members of SUSS grew up in,” the band’s Bob Holmes said in a statement. “The music and images have a conflicting sense of hope and doubt, themes that run throughout the creation of Promise. As we all head into what promises to be a challenging winter, we hope ‘Winter Light’ provides a small ray of hope.”

Promise is out 12/4 via Northern Spy Records. Pre-order it here.