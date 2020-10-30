Sony Making NSYNC Superfan Movie Written By Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom, co-creator and star of the beloved musical rom-com-dram series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, has signed on to write the script for a new Sony Pictures movie about NSYNC superfans, Variety reports.

Based on an idea from NSYNC’s own Lance Bass, who’s also producing, the story was inspired by the true story of Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, two best friends who drove across the country to try to catch every single show of the boy band’s 2001 tour.

“I’m so excited to work on this road trip musical that will explore the nature of early 2000s nostalgia and if the past was, indeed, actually better,” Bloom says in a statement. “Also, I GET TO WORK WITH LANCE BASS!”